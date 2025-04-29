Note On Early Plans For Seth Rollins’ Stable

A new report has some details on what the plans were for Seth Rollins’ new alliance as of WrestleMania. Rollins has formed an alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, as Heyman turned on CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join him at WrestleMania 41 and Breakker joined the group on the Raw after the PPV. Fightful Select has some news on what the plans were for the group as of WrestleMania weekend.

According to the report, while people have been comparing the group to Evolution and The Dangerous Alliance, that isn’t an intended comparison and one source noted that the stable is intended to be one that future factions get compared to and not one to draw comparisons itself.

That same source indicated that as of WrestleMania weekend, there was no plan to add any additional members to the group. Obviously that could always change, but the stable consisting of just the three of them was the internal working plan at that time.