Note on Enhancement Talents Mikey Delbrey and Mike Reed for Last Night’s NXT

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– As noted on last night’s NXT, the team of Indus Sher (Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar) defeated Mikey Delbrey and Mike Reed. Mikey Delbrey is known on the independent scene as Mikey Spandex (h/t Local Competitor Twitter account).

Mike Reed has previously appeared as a medic on the May 11 episode of Raw in the segment with Rey Mysterio and Chico Adams. He was also in action on the June 6, 2018 episode of NXT, where he teamed up alongside Rob Love. He also competed on AEW Dark on May 12 and May 19. Mikey Spandex has recently competed in EVOLVE, PPW Florida and more this year.

