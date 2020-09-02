Note on Eric Young’s Impact Status After Title Win

A new report has details on Eric Young’s Impact Wrestling contract status after his World Title win on Tuesday. Fightful Select reports that Young is officially signed to an exclusive two-year deal, and is entirely focused on the company.

On the other hand, Deonna Purrazzo — who won the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary — still has not to anyone’s knowledge been offered a contract with the company.

As noted, Young beat Eddie Edwards in the main event of Impact to capture the title.