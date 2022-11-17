wrestling / News
Note On Expected Date For AEW Revolution
November 17, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has details on the expected date for AEW Revolution. According to Fightful Select, most talent that they have spoken to in the company expect the PPV to take place on March 4th or 5th in San Francisco, California at the Chase Center.
AEW Revolution took place on March 6th in 2022 in Orlando, Florida and March 7th in 2021 from Daily’s Plpace. AEW has yet to confirm a date for the 2023 iteration.
