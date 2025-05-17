Note On Expected Participants In Anarchy in the Arena Match For AEW Double Or Nothing

A new report has details on the expected participants for the Anarchy in the Arena Match at AEW Double Or Nothing. The match was set up on this week’s Dynamite and while the participants have yet to be confirmed, Fightful Select reports that Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir is expected.

The report notes that Katuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli could be added to the respective sides as well. Mike Baily and Kazuchika Okada are said to be possibly set to compete for the AEW Continental Championship, though it was noted by sources that it’s not out of the pale to expect that they could make cameos.