Note on Extended Edition of AEW Dynamite Airing Opposite Smackdown on FS1

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed TNT running an extended edition of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The show ran last night on TNT at 8:00 pm EST and featured additional footage from this week’s show and revealed what happened after the show originally went off the air.

Coincidentally, the show ran head-to-head against WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown, which aired on FS1 last night due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. According to Dave Meltzer, the decision to run an extended edition of Dynamite was not a last-minute decision by AEW and was apparently planned ahead of time. The reason AEW apparently filmed the additional angle with Adam Page, PAC, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley was to show it later in the week on TNT. Meltzer speculated the mentality for AEW was not to pick a fight with WWE since Smackdown was also on cable last night due to sports because it was a fight AEW would’ve lost anyway.

Meltzer added that FOX is very much behind the WWE product since they are going to be airing an edited down version of Smackdown later this Sunday after FOX’s NFL coverage (More on that HERE).

In the additional version of Dynamite, the footage showed Adam Page setting up a rematch with PAC at Full Gear in November. You can check out that footage below.