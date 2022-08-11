Note On Fan Interest In Cody Rhodes During Injury Absence

Cody Rhodes’ absence from WWE TV during his injury is not doing much to blunt his draw, according to a new report. As you know, Rhodes is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to fix a torn pectoral tendon suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes was expected to be out of action for several months. According to a new report from Fightful Select, during his time away a couple of figures have shown that Rhodes’ level of fan interest is high while he’s away.

The site reports that Rhodes’ win at the ESPYs for Best WWE Moment, which was determined by a fan vote, was a “very one-sided” win for Rhodes. Rhodes was nominated for his return at WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins and as noted, won the award with ease. In addition, Rhodes’ Mattel Creations Ultimate Edition action figure was announced and it very quickly sold out. The site reports that the figure had the highest pre-order numbers since WWE and Mattel started their relationship.

There is still no word on when Rhodes may return to the ring. Initially it was announced to be up to nine months, which would put his return around March, but Rhodes has said he intends to come back earlier.