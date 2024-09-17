– During last night’s WWE Raw, all hell broke loose for Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman’s rematch. Bronson Reed even launched a “fan” who was sitting ringside at Strowman during the brawl. Per The Local Competitor, the extra who was tossed by Bronson Reed was indie wrestler Nessy Hendrixx. Hendrixx has previously done extra work before on Raw, working as a security guard for Paul Heyman on a February 2024 episode.

Hendrixx has since commented on his appearance last night on social media. Additionally, Adam Pearce announced that Bronson Reed has been fined for throwing a fan from the audience into Strowman on WWE Raw.

Adam Pearce wrote on Bronson Reed, “Bronson Reed has been fined a massive undisclosed amount for plucking an adult human male from the Portland audience and firing him at Braun Strowman. Both men have been fined an equal undisclosed amount for destroying walls, golf carts, production equipment, and my sanity.” You can view Pearce and Hendrixx’s comments below:

bronson reed just used a FAN as a weapon!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xLZVHCMuUL — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2024

On the new @WWE RAW: Who was the fan that was thrown onto Braun Strowman by Bronson Reed? Nessy Hendrixx @instntclssic was the fan who appeared on RAW. Nessy previously appeared on the 2/25/24 RAW as a security guard for Paul Heyman.#WWE #RAW #WWERaw https://t.co/YD8ztCYRDX pic.twitter.com/gc6TZ0W8Um — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 17, 2024

Bronson Reed has been fined a massive undisclosed amount for plucking an adult human male from the Portland audience and firing him at Braun Strowman. Both men have been fined an equal undisclosed amount for destroying walls, golf carts, production equipment, and my sanity. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 17, 2024