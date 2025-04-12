Note on Finish To Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega Match On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously noted, Chelsea Green lost a match via countout to Zelina Vega on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It seems as though the loss was legitimate, a rarity in professional wrestling. PWInsider reports that when Green was outside yelling at the audience and announcers, the belief is that she legitimately did not hear the referee’s count. Since it’s live TV, the referee had to count to ten and continue as though it was a shoot. They rang the bell and that was the end of the match.

One source believed that when Vega was tossed in the ring, it’s possible that Green thought the count would restart, and began to paly to the crowd. There was no injury or anything that forced an early finish, just a miscommunication. The match was originally planned to last longer, if only a few minutes. However, Vega was still set to win to set up the six-woman tag team match next week. There is no heat on anyone backstage, as it’s viewed as “just one of those things”.