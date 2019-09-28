WWE News: Note For WWE Fans Losing FOX on DISH, Poll On Greatest Smackdown Star Continues, Latest Promo For The Bump

– As we previously reported, DISH Network dropped FOX from their service, which is bad news for WWE fans that might want to watch Smackdown next week. However, there are still options. There is an app called Locast that carries Fox that is free and available in select markets. Meanwhile, FOX.com offers programming in real time on their website.

– WWE has released another “for internal use only” promo video for their upcoming series The Bump. It features Ryan Pappolla’s audition from May 25 in Stamford, CT.

– WWE is continuing a tournament on Twitter to crown the greatest superstar in Smackdown history. Fans are voting to determine who advances in the brackets. You can see second round below.