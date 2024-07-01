wrestling / News

Note On Free Agent Backstage At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

July 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Image Credit: AEW

A free agent was backstage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Donovan Dijak was backstage at the PPV, while PWInsider also notes that former WWE’s The Bump co-host Matt Camp was backstage as well.

No word on whether the two were just visiting or if it was something more. Dijak became a free agent on Friday after his WWE contract expired, while Camp was released from WWE back in February.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Dijak, Matt Camp, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading