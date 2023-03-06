wrestling / News
Note On FTR’s Contract Statuses After AEW Revolution Return
FTR made their returns to AEW TV at Revolution, and a new report has details on their contract statuses. As noted, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler returned at the PPV and attacked The Gunns following the latter team retained their World Tag Team Championships.
According to PWInsider, the belief backstage is that FTR have long-term deals with AEW, and that their time away was just a storyline situation. Harwood noted on his podcast in January that their contracts were up in April, noting:
“That’s my news; we’re going to be away for a little while. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way up until the end of our contract. I don’t know yet; contract is up in April. I’m not exactly sure on the exact date, our gimmick attorney would know that. But it will be somewhere in the beginning of April.”
