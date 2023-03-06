Note On FTR’s Contract Statuses After AEW Revolution Return

FTR made their returns to AEW TV at Revolution, and a new report has details on their contract statuses. As noted, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler returned at the PPV and attacked The Gunns following the latter team retained their World Tag Team Championships.

According to PWInsider, the belief backstage is that FTR have long-term deals with AEW, and that their time away was just a storyline situation. Harwood noted on his podcast in January that their contracts were up in April, noting: