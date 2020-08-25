Note on Google Search Numbers for WWE SummerSlam 2020

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on the Google Search numbers and stats for WWE SummerSlam 2020. The event took place last Sunday at the Amway Center and was broadcast live on the WWE Network. According to Meltzer, SummerSlam appeared in about 200,000 Google searches over the weekend. He described these numbers as “really bad” for a SummerSlam show for WWE.

The show reportedly ranked ninth place in Google Search trends. Meltzer noted that the 200,000 number is what a normal, non-Big 4 WWE pay-per-view would do, while an event such as SummerSlam usually expects the number to be in the range of 500,000 to one million. Meltzer stated this shows the interest level in SummerSlam 2020 was “way down from previous years.” He added that the number was higher than the UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz that aired on ESPN on Saturday night. However, that was a Fight Night card and not a major numbered UFC pay-per-view event.

For comparison, it was previously reported that WrestleMania 36, which took place last April at the WWE Performance Center after the global pandemic and shutdowns started, had about one million Google searches for the first night and approximately 270,000 total searches for the second night. These numbers were said to have been “poor” for WrestleMania standards at the time.

SummerSlam was heavily themed around the recently revealed WWE ThunderDome, which debuted on last Friday’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. WWE’s residency at the Amway Center using the ThunderDome is currently slated to run through October 30.