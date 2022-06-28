Note on How AEW Stars’ Raw Appearances Came About

AEW’s Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho appeared on tonight’s Raw to celebrate John Cena, and a new report has details on how it came about. As noted earlier, The three were among those who appeared in videos sent in by talent congratulating Cena on 20 years with WWE and Fightful Select reports that making the appearances happen was a “very straightforward” affair.

According to the report, the idea was pitched and then Tony Khan was contacted to see if he would approve the appearances. Khan was said to be okay with it considering the circumstances around the intention and gave his approval. One source from WWE said that they were able to get essentially everyone that they had hoped to get for the videos.

AEW stars appearing on WWE TV have been quite rare for obvious reasons, with one notable example being Jericho appearing on Broken Skull Sessions in April of last year.