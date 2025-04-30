Note On Injured Star Backstage At AEW Dynamite

An AEW star who is out of action is reportedly backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue is at tonight’s show in Norfolk, Virginia. It’s not clear if she was just visiting or there for an official reason; AEW has reportedly been hoping for May as a clearance window and AEW returns to Chicago on May 14th, which is Blue’s hometown.

Blue has been out of action since suffering a broken ankle in a match on AEW Collision in July of last year.