Note On Jimmy Jacobs’ Impact On Daniel Garcia’s Creative In AEW

Jimmy Jacobs’ exit from AEW’s creative team has led to some rumors circulating that he didn’t want to push Daniel Garcia, and a new report is clarifying some of that. As reported over the weekend, Jacobs resigned from AEW last week in an amicable exit from the company, reportedly due to burnout on his part. The the wake of that news, some reports have been misconstruing some details about Jacobs’ feeling toward Garcia, and Ibou of WrestlePurists hosted a Twitter Space where he clarified the matter.

Ibou said in the discussion that that Jacobs didn’t have any negativity toward Garcia and simply didn’t see him necessarily as a top guy at this point. Ibou noted (per Wrestling Inc) that it was simply a matter of, “usually in situations where it was like, ‘Hey, why don’t we give this to Daniel Garcia?’ he was rarely ever going to be the guy who was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, man, let’s do that.'”

It was also noted that Garcia’s stop-and-start creative wasn’t because of the creative team, and rather a matter of “top guys” like Will Ospreay and MJF saying “Hey, I want to work with him” and AEW agreeing to it.

Garcia looks to be Jack Perry’s next challenger for the TNT Championship, having confronted Perry at AEW WrestleDream.