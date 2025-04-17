wrestling / News

Note on Josh Alexander Following AEW Debut

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Josh Alexander AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Josh Alexander made his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite, allying with The Don Callis Family. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander was seen in Boston, Massachusetts earlier, where tonight’s AEW Collision is being held.

A special edition of Collision will air live tonight on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s Spring Breakthru edition of Collision is also being held at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

