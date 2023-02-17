Note On Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status, Interest From WWE

A new report has some details on Kenny Omega’s AEW contract status, interest from WWE and more. It had been previously reported that Omega’s contract was expected to be up in early 2023 and that he could be working without a contract, and that AEW could potentially add time to his contract due to the period he was out due to injury. Fightful Select has confirmed that such a clause is in Omega’s contract and is standard to AEW deals, though sources in AEW said they don’t believe any time has been added to Omega’s deal “yet.”

It was also noted that Omega has good talent representation, and that adding time to his deal might not be a slam dunk and/or might be come with concessions from AEW. It was also noted that Omega has it written in to his contract that he can appear in NJPW as long as it doesn’t conflict with his duties to AEW or an agreement is made.

The site also notes that several people in WWE believe that the company has a chance to sign Omega, who has maintained a positive relationship with WWE and Triple H in particular. Omega had good relationships with both when he was talking about potentially signing with WWE in 2018.