Note On Kenny Omega & Hiroshi Tanahashi NJPW Video From Last Year

NJPW released a video promoting Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi’s reunion in the company last year, but a new report says that there were no plans for a team-up beyond that. The reunion video was released in September and was seemingly teasing a match with the two teaming up. Fightful Select reports that according to sources in NJPW, there was never a plan for the two to either team up or face each other at the time the video was filmed.

The report goes on to say that creative had not been talked about for anything between the two in AEW before the video and that it “just happened” to be edited in a way that would hype a potential bout.

Omega returned to the ring against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty and has since returned to AEW TV.