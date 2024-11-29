Note on Kenny Omega Returning from Injury at Wrestle Dynasty, His Mindset

As previously reported, Kenny Omega is set to wrestle his first match in over a year at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that Omega is still technically showing up for AEW in his return, as Wrestle Dynasty is co-promoted by AEW. It is being considered the company’s debut in Japan.

Omega currently wants to take things slow in regards to his return, before he decides to go full-time again. The plan is to ease into that kind of schedule to make sure his health holds up. Omega has been out of action due to diverticulitis, which he finally had surgery for earlier this year.