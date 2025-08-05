Backstage Note on LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins From WWE Raw

– As previously reported, the main event of last night’s WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins defending his newly won World Heavyweight Title against LA Knight. The match ended in disqualification after CM Punk came out through the crowd and attacked Rollins. The Vision then came out and attacked the arguing Punk and Knight. According to a report by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the title bout that took place between Rollins and Knight on Raw almost happened the previous night at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2.

According to Meltzer, WWE’s creative team was considering to hold Knight vs. Rollins for the world title at Night Two of SummerSlam, without any advertisement ahead of time. Instead, WWE opted to book the match for the following night on Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Meltzer also noted that WWE had planned out the world title match between Rollins and Knight right after Rollins won the title from Punk weeks beforehand. So, this was always the plan for after Rollins’ title win at the premium live event.

LA Knight holds a win over Rollins, beating him at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. Rollins appeared to suffer a knee injury during the bout. However, he later revealed at SummerSlam that the whole injury was a ruse, and he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against an exhausted CM Punk, winning the World Heavyweight Title.