Note on Botch for Jeff Hardy and Lars Sullivan Segment on Last Night’s Smackdown Live

– During last night’s edition of Smackdown Live, The Hardy Boyz had to vacate the Smackdown tag team titles due to Jeff Hardy suffering a leg injury. Lars Sullivan then interrupted the segment and attacked Jeff Hardy. WrestlingInc.com reports that the segment had a botch.

It appears there was a point where Jeff Hardy was laid out on the floor despite never having been attacked outside. During the segment, Lars attacked R-Truth and left the ring and exited. While Jeff Hardy was laid out on the outside, he appeared to be selling an attack that did not occur. It was likely due to some miscommunication, or possibly Lars Sullivan forgot to stage part of the attack on Jeff Hardy.