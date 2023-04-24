Note On Length of Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract Extension

Mercedes Mone signed an extension of her contract with NJPW and STARDOM, and a new report has some details on the contract length. As reported on Sunday, Mone signed an extension of her contract with Bushiroad ahead of her her match at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom, where she lost her championship to Mayu Iwatani. Fightful Select reports that according to members of Mone’s team, as of now the contract is for NJPW Resurgence on May 21st.

The site notes that sources in NJPW were not sure on the length of the deal but did say that there were not matches scheduled in Japan “at least a while” and said nothing about any specific matches there coming up. Sources at NJPW and STARDOM both have said positive things about Mone backstage and noted that she seems as if she’s enjoyed the experience.

Both Mone and STARDOM in particular are said to be open to doing further businessin the future, but the report notes that it would probably need a bigger renegotiation due to the improved business for her appearance.