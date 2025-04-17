wrestling / News
Note on Living Colour Performing in Las Vegas Tomorrow Ahead of WrestleMania 41
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Living Colour, the band for “Cult of Personality,” is playing at the Freemont Street Experience in Las Vegas tomorrow (April 18). PWInsider reports that they’ve spoken to sources who indicate the timing of the gig is “for the reasons you think.” This suggests that Living Colour will be performing for CM Punk’s WrestleMania entrance on Saturday at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 for his match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
Living Colour previously performed for Punk’s entrance at WrestleMania 29 for his match against The Undertaker.
