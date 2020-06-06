Note on Local Talents Used for Last Night’s Smackdown

– Per The Local Competitor Twitter account, the local enhancement talents portraying security guards on last night’s episode of Smackdown have been identified. Ring announcer Alex Paz and referee Scott Wheeler played security guards in segments with Braun Strowman, The Miz, and John Morrison.

Previously, Paz appeared as a security guard at WrestleMania 36 for Goldberg’s match. Also, Wheeler once appeared as a physician assistant on an episode of Impact Wrestling. Wheeler typically referees for a number of southeastern promotions in the US. You can check out some photos of their appearance last night and at previous events below.