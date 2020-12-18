Note On Lucha Brothers’ Contract Status With AEW

The Lucha Brothers are reunited with PAC to reform Death Triangle, with Rey Fenix set for a huge clash against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on the Dec. 30 edition of AEW Dynamite. Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone has more details on Fenix and Penta El Zero M’s contract status with the company (h/t Fightful).

According to Pritchard, the Lucha Brothers’ contracts expired on Aug. 31, but they signed new deals with AEW on that day. The report also notes that Penta and Fenix were never “not under contract” and that they were never actually in danger of leaving AEW.

As previously reported, Penta is currently dealing with a calf injury and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the ring.

Fenix earned the title shot against Omega due to initially defeating Penta in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before being removed after an injury in their quarterfinal match.