Note on Lucha Stars Working Tonight’s AEW Collision

– PWInsider reports that the lucha stars appearing on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision are only expected to be one-time appearances, specifically Aerostar and Dios Del Inframundo (aka Drago in Lucha Underground). However, the report notes that could always change at some point. Masked Republic is said to have assisted in getting them to appear on tonight’s Collision.

For tonight’s Collision, Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar, Gravity, and Metalik are teaming up against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns). AEW Collision will air later tonight live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.