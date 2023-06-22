wrestling / News

Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Logo

PWInsider reports that the tag team match featuring Steve Maclin and Bully Ray vs. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian with Alesha Edwards headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast will start at 8:00 pm EST.

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling

