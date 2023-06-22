wrestling / News
Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
June 22, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the tag team match featuring Steve Maclin and Bully Ray vs. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian with Alesha Edwards headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast will start at 8:00 pm EST.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam on How ECW Couldn’t Exist Today, Credits AEW for Offering an Alternative
- Tony Khan on CM Punk Speaking His Mind & Proving He Still Has It in the Ring
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why Vince McMahon Paired Him With Steve Austin
- Arn Anderson Recalls Bill Watts’ Edicts In WCW, Wrestling Being Down in Early ’90s