Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
June 8, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the tag team match featuring Moose and Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The new episode starts at 8:00 pm EST.
