wrestling / News

Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo, Against All Odds D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that the tag team match featuring Moose and Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The new episode starts at 8:00 pm EST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading