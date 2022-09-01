wrestling / News

Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be headlined by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich. This will mark Slamovich’s first TV main event for Impact.

