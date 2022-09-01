wrestling / News
Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
September 1, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be headlined by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich. This will mark Slamovich’s first TV main event for Impact.
