Note on Masked Assailant From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
– As previously reported, during last night’s WWE SmackDown, a masked man entered the ring and tried to hit John Cena with an RKO. Cena then nailed the masked assailant with an Attitude Adjustment before Randy Orton showed up and hit him with an RKO. X user Rony Mac appears to have identified the masked assailant as WWE NXT Superstar and former NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears.
It looks like the assailant’s tattoos match up with Shawn Spears. See the comparisons and video of the segment below:
Sorry to disappoint everyone but @mylesborne_wwe wasn't fake Randy Orton tonight ..it was @ShawnSpears #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5TXLu6AZwK
— Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) May 10, 2025
If you need further clarification that it was Shawn Spears..the tattoos also match up.. #Smackdown https://t.co/z8F3SATG7L pic.twitter.com/6qI1VcgYF3
— Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) May 10, 2025
