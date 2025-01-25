Note On Match Being Discussed For WrestleMania 41

A new report has a potential spoiler on a major match being discussed for WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that a long-awaited match between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley has been talked about for this year’s WrestleMania.

Belair and Ripley have largely been kept apart during their runs atop WWE and Ripley is the current WWE Women’s World Champion, while Belair co-holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Naomi. The report makes it clear that these plans are tentative and based on current discussions about the show, and are not set in stone at this time.

The two were originally set to compete against each other at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 when Belair was Raw Women’s Chammpion, but Ripley was pulled from the show due to injury and Belair instead defended against Carmella.