Note on Medical Testing at AEW and WWE Events, Talent Reportedly Only Gets Temperature Taken

– In light of the coronavirus outbreak, many events, such as professional sports, have shut down due to the global pandemic. Wrestling events have continued to some degree, as shown by recent episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw, Smackdown, and now AEW Dynamite. It has raised questions about the health and safety risk for on-air talent and staff, even if they are working in empty venues with only essential personnel. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer spoke about testing for the coronavirus at WWE and AEW events.

According to Alvarez, everyone at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was given “medical testing” and not the actual coronavirus test. Meltzer then pointed out that the type of testing is simply taking their temperature.

Meltzer stated, “They take their temperature, which is better than not taking their temperature. They took their temperature. That’s what they have been doing.” He added that MLW also conducted the temperature taking at the AAA vs. MLW event in Tijuana, Mexico last week.