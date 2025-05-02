Note on Whether Mercedes Mone Has Creative Control In AEW & NJPW

A new report has some details on whether Mercedes Mone has creative control in AEW. Fightful Select reports that despite speculation otherwise, sources have indicated that they’ve never heard of Mone having creative control and a source familiar with matters on AEW and NJPW said that she hasn’t turned down losing a match, with no such situation having been broached.

The report goes on to say that both AEW and NJPW had plans to push Mone heavily and that the sources attributed Mone’s claims of creative control to be largely in character. Another source pointed out that Mone actually changed the finish to her NJPW match with Willow Nightingale to be a loss because she knew that she had suffered a serious injury in the bout. That match was the one that established Nightingale as the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.