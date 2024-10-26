Note on MJF’s Masseuse From AEW Dynamite

– If you’ve been wondering about the identity of MJF’s masseuse from their segment on AEW Dynamite earlier this week, she goes by the name Natalia (via AEW Enhancement Talent). She also posted on her Dynamite segment on her Instagram (with the handle @natalial.t) account earlier today.

She wrote on her Dynamite appearance, “So proud of being part of this. We all know who’s the best, Max is the goat — #aewdynamite #aew #aewwrestling this video played live in front of a packed arena in Salt Lake City Utah.”