Note On Name Backstage At Ric Flair’s Last Match

July 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has details on a name backstage at tonight’s Ric Flair’s Last Match show. PWInsider reports that The Undertaker is backstage at the show.

There is no word on whether the WWE Hall of Famer is just visiting or might appear on camera or to the live crowd. Our live coverage of the event is here.

