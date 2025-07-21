Note On Names Backstage At TNA Slammiversary

Several wrestling stars are backstage at tonight’s TNA Slammiversary, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Traci Brooks, EJ Nduka, WWE alumnus Bull James, Homicide, and The Amazing Red are all backstage at the show.

To be clear, the report just says that they are at the show and gives no indication that any of them will be appearing on screen. You can follow our live Slammiversary coverage here.