wrestling / News
Note On Names Backstage At TNA Slammiversary
July 20, 2025 | Posted by
Several wrestling stars are backstage at tonight’s TNA Slammiversary, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Traci Brooks, EJ Nduka, WWE alumnus Bull James, Homicide, and The Amazing Red are all backstage at the show.
To be clear, the report just says that they are at the show and gives no indication that any of them will be appearing on screen. You can follow our live Slammiversary coverage here.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On The Okada vs. Omega Finish At All In: “It Was Disappointing”
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Backstage Tension Between CM Punk And Test
- Bryan Danielson Explains When He Decided To Step Away From Wrestling
- Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’, Says Brock Is In ‘So Much Trouble’