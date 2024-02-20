wrestling / News
Note On Names Backstage At WWE Raw
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has some names who are backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that CM Punk is backstage at tonight’s show in Anaheim, California. In addition, Bruce Prichard is backstage at gorilla position, which is believed to be his return to the road after undergoing surgery.
As reported earlier, most of the Smackdown talent headed to Australia for Elimination Chamber are at tonight’s show.
