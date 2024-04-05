Note On Names Backstage at WWE Smackdown

A new report has details on a free agent backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Giulia and ex-STARDOM owner Rossy Ogawa are backstage at tonight’s taping in Philadelphia.

As reported yesterday, Giulia and Ogawa were seen in attendance at WWE World earlier this week. Giulia finished up with STARDOM last month and is now a free agent. She will compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH next month. WWE has reportedly been interested in signing her.