Note On Netflix’s Reported Deal With OVW, Includes First Refusal On TV Rights

A report has new details on OVW’s reported streaming deal with Netflix. As reported in late May, Netflix has reportedly signed a deal with OVW for a show that goes behind the scenes of the company. Fightful Select reports that the deal has been in the works for a number of months and includes producers who were involved with the college football docuseries Last Chance U that ran for three seasons.

The report also significantly notes that as a result of the deal, Netflix has first refusal on OVW’s TV rights. Netflix has been reported for the last few months to be exploring the possibility of live streaming. That means that, should the company move ahead with live streaming, they could potentially be a player in TV rights talks for WWE and AEW when their deals come up.

AEW’s TV rights deal with WarnerMedia runs through 2024, while WWE’s deals with USA Network and FOX also end in 2024, being five year deals that started in 2019.