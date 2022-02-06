wrestling / News
Note on New Matchups for Rescheduled WWE House Show in Toronto on March 27
– As previously reported, WWE was forced to move its Holiday Tour event in Toronto scheduled for December 29 to March 27 due to COVID-19 restrictions. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock recently shared an update on matchups that were advertised for the upcoming Toronto live event in March during WWE SmackDown:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
* Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
Now that Ronda Rousey is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch still does not yet have a WrestleMania opponent. This could be hinting at where her WrestleMania program could be heading. Lynch is currently slated to defend her title against Lita at Elimination Chamber this month.
Meanwhile, Lashley, Rollins, and AJ Styles don’t have WrestleMania programs either. It was previously rumored that Shane McMahon would face Rollins at WrestleMania 38. However, it appears McMahon’s falling out with WWE after the Royal Rumble has put a stop to those plans.
The rescheduled Toronto show will be part of WWE’s Road to WrestleMania tour. It will be held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on March 27.
During SmackDown, the following matches were listed for the Toronto house show on 3/27:
*Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Styles
*Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Footage of Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Appearance Aired On Impact Wrestling
- Victoria Recalls Coming Back For 2021 Royal Rumble, Says She ‘Collapsed’ Backstage After
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)