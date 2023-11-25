– Fightful Select has an update on some new names recently signed to developmental deals by WWE. As previously reported, Brogan Finlay, son of World Wrestling Entertainment producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay, was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center and is believed to have signed a contract. Another name seen at the PC was Jay Malachi. Also, women’s wrestler Madi Wrenkowski signed a WWE contract, as first reported by PWInsider.

Fightful Select reports that Jay Malachi and Lucky Ali were both at the Performance Center this week after recent WWE tryouts. Malachi, Ali, and Wrenkowski are all reportedly expected to start working full-time at the Performance Center starting in Mid-December.

Most of the NXT and Performance Center talents are at home with their families this week, as two NXT shows were taped last week due to Thanksgiving.