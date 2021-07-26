Note On No NXT Superstars Being Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Karrion Kross lost his WWE RAW debut last week, and there have been lots of different reactions to the current NXT Champion losing to Jeff Hardy in under two minutes. However, it appears there won’t be any NXT stars present for this week’s show.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there are no NXT stars backstage for this week’s edition of RAW. So unlike in recent weeks, there won’t be any NXT involvement in dark matches or on WWE Main Event.

Kross was originally scheduled for a rematch with Hardy on RAW, but due to Hardy testing positive for COVID-19 and having to quarantine, the match was removed from the show.

Meanwhile, WWE has made several NXT call-ups recently, with Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Toni Storm all moving to the SmackDown brand.