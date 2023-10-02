wrestling / News

Note On NXT Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

A new report has a note about an NXT star who is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Trick Williams is at tonight’s show. Williams defeated Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy to win the NXT North American Championship.

To be clear, there’s no word yet on if Williams will appear on the show or in what capacity if he does.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Trick Williams, WWE, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading