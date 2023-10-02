wrestling / News
Note On NXT Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has a note about an NXT star who is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Trick Williams is at tonight’s show. Williams defeated Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy to win the NXT North American Championship.
To be clear, there’s no word yet on if Williams will appear on the show or in what capacity if he does.
