Note On AAA Being Able To Promote Outside Mexico, Tentative Plans For Shows In February and March

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are tentative plans in AAA to start tapings at outdoor venues in February and March, but with Mexico locked down due to COVID until January 17.

Meanwhile, AAA has restored its Youtube and Facebook pages, but for now they are only available in Mexico. The pages were previously taken down due to a lawsuit from Lucha Libre FMV. This prevents AAA from getting any exposure outside of its home country.

One sticking point in the lawsuit is a February 23 show that’s being billed as Lucha Libre AAA. It’s being run by the promotion 915-65, but they are bringing in names like Psycho Clown and Konnan.