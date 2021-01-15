wrestling / News
Note On AAA Being Able To Promote Outside Mexico, Tentative Plans For Shows In February and March
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are tentative plans in AAA to start tapings at outdoor venues in February and March, but with Mexico locked down due to COVID until January 17.
Meanwhile, AAA has restored its Youtube and Facebook pages, but for now they are only available in Mexico. The pages were previously taken down due to a lawsuit from Lucha Libre FMV. This prevents AAA from getting any exposure outside of its home country.
One sticking point in the lawsuit is a February 23 show that’s being billed as Lucha Libre AAA. It’s being run by the promotion 915-65, but they are bringing in names like Psycho Clown and Konnan.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Offering $20,000 Reward for Arrest and Conviction of Those Responsible for Cruelty Against a Florida Manatee
- Charlotte Flair Defends Herself After Article Calls Out How She’s Booked
- Candice Michelle On The Special Clause She Had In Her WWE Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW