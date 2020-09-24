wrestling / News
Note On Abandoned Name For Female Member of Retribution
Retribution revealed themselves on Monday’s episode of RAW, with Dominik Dijakovic becoming T-Bar, Shane Thorne named Slapjack and Dio Madden calling himself Mace. The only two to not get names as of yet are Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. However, a new report from WrestleVotes suggests that a name was tossed around at one point.
According to the report, one of the female wrestlers was set to be called “Shatter”, but this idea was “scrapped.”
Guys, it gets better! Heard that at one point the females in Retribution needed names on Monday for TV. Thankfully that got scrapped.
One of the names was going to be… “Shatter”. 🤣😂
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 24, 2020
