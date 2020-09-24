Note On Abandoned Name For Female Member of Retribution

Retribution revealed themselves on Monday’s episode of RAW, with Dominik Dijakovic becoming T-Bar, Shane Thorne named Slapjack and Dio Madden calling himself Mace. The only two to not get names as of yet are Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. However, a new report from WrestleVotes suggests that a name was tossed around at one point.

According to the report, one of the female wrestlers was set to be called “Shatter”, but this idea was “scrapped.”