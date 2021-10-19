wrestling / News
Note On AEW Contract Details For Daniel Garcia & Lee Moriarty
As previously reported, Lee Moriarty is officially All Elite after signing AEW. Fightful Select has more details on how the contract came about for Moriarty, while also noting Daniel Garcia’s contract status with AEW.
According to Fightful, Moriarty was given the option to “sign with AEW” in front of a live crowd during his segment with Tony Khan, though he didn’t receive his “All Elite” graphic until last week. There was reportedly no specific reason why it wasn’t made official until six weeks later, but Moriarty was indeed already a full-time member of the roster prior to the official announcement.
Fightful notes that MLW sources stated that AEW was “very easy to deal with” in allowing Moriarty to work through the rest of his tapings with the company.
Additionally, Garcia is reportedly also under a full-time deal with AEW, though that has yet to be officially announced.
