Note On AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show Not Airing Closer To Premiere Date

AEW Dynamite will have its one-year anniversary show on October 14, with an AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer headlining. It should be noted that the October 7 episode is actually closer to the original premiere date (October 2, 2019). According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is not because Dynamite will be against the Vice Presidential debate that week. Instead, AEW has a plan for a different theme for that week’s show.