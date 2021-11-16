Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent

Fightful Select has details on one AEW Full Gear match finish not exactly going according to plan due to a possible injury for one of the competitors involved.

According to Fightful, AEW sources noted that Dax Harwood was “either knocked out or nearly knocked out” 10 minutes into the match involving FTR and The Lucha Brothers. Harwood took a shot from Rey Fenix and was sidelined for most of the match after that.

Fightful notes that some of the talent on the AEW roster took issue with Fenix not checking on Harwood after the match, and while there is not “major heat” on Fenix, most talent viewed it as common courtesy to check on an opponent given the situation.

Additionally, the report states that Harwood was supposed to factor into the finish of the match to play up that the illegal man was pinned.

There is currently no update on Harwood’s status.