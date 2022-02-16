wrestling / News
Note On AEW Reportedly Not Offering A Deal To Kevin Owens Before He Re-Signed With WWE
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added more to yesterday’s discussion about AEW’s budget and salary scale. As noted yesterday, Meltzer confirmed that AEW does have a budget and as a result hasn’t made offers to certain wrestlers. It’s rumored that one of the reasons that Cody left was because of money disagreements, but that hasn’t been confirmed. He said yesterday that two WWE superstars tried to get big money offers from AEW, but the money wasn’t there in AEW’s budget.
During today’s episode, it was repeated that Khan does indeed have a budget he sticks to, and Kevin Owens’ name was brought up. It was said that Khan could have made a big money offer to Owens, but elected not to. Meltzer added that Khan is “very aware” of his talent budget.
